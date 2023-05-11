IPL 2023: Jofra Archer set for bumper deal as MI offer year-round contract worth Rs 10 crore - Reports

Mumbai Indians star man Jofra Archer is set for a bumper deal of Rs 10 crore as the franchise tries to implement the year-round policy. According to the latest reports on Thursday, the report suggests MI is to fork out a considerable sum that will see England Cricket Board (ECB) seek permission from the franchise to take him international duties. The 2019 World Cup winner recently left the MI camp with an elbow issue and will continue his rehabilitation in England.

A report released by The Daily Mail on Thursday suggests Archer will be offered a year-round contract, where the ECB will have to seek permission from MI to use him for international services. If the report is to be true, the player will earn Rs 10 crore despite having an injury-plugged reign at the helm of five-time champions.

The deal could force ECB to hand multi-year deals to English players to lure off interest created by big-money contracts from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Alex Hales is another player who is on the books of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and could be offered year-round. Despite being part of the team furniture, Hales pulled out of the services for the franchise this season.

For Archer, the player is focused on giving his best shot to make the Ashes squad while the ODI World Cup also remains a primary target.

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery," an ECB statement said.

"However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging. Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery,” the statement further added.

Chris Jordan has been named as a replacement for the injured England player and has already joined the team set-up with the business end of the season in full swing.

