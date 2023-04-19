IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan names THIS MI player as 'the next superstar in world cricket'

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in match 25 of IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (April 18) in Hyderabad. Asked to bat first, MI rode on Cameron Green's 40-ball 64 and Tilak Verma's 37 to post a daunting 192 for 5. In reply, Aiden Markram-led SRH posted 178 all-out in 19.5 overs.

Green, Australia's 23-year-old young star, didn't have a great start in the IPL but he came to his own versus SRH as MI earned their third win on the trot. Not just with the bat, Green also chipped in with the ball as he returned with 4-0-29-1 to be adjudged the Player-of-the-Match. After the game, former Indian pacer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan lauded Green and predicted him to be the 'next superstar in world cricket'.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said, "Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He's a talented player and we are going to see more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day."

More applause came Green's way as Sachin Tendulkar, MI's team mentor, also lavished huge praise on him. Speaking in a video shared on MI's official social media handles, he said, "I think today [Tuesday] I learned something. And I feel that we have all picked the same message from Green. He can hit the ball as well as anyone in the team. But, the initial phase was a tough phase for him. And he did not let his ego come in the way. Ego is something that will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He did not."