IPL 2023: Insights from Lara, Sangakkara will help me in longer run, says RR recruit Joe Root

Playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, veteran England Test batter Joe Root might not have faced a ball yet, but he is relishing his time off the field. The right-handed batter, who was bought at his base price of INR 1 crore at last year’s auction, feels the best part about playing in the IPL is being able to pick the brains of some of the greats of the game – primarily Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara here.

Speaking to Daily Mirror after the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, which went to the wire, Root said he spoke with SRH’s batting coach Lara for a brief period, and that is something he is going to gain a lot from. Elaborating on how it feels like being surrounded by some of the greatest cricketers of their time, Joe said,

"I spoke with Brian Lara about batting for a few hours which was really insightful. At this stage of my career and where I am as a player, I feel like that is where I am going to learn the most, by picking people’s brains and thinking about what I can add to my own game and taking it forward into the next few years," Root told Daily Mirror, as quoted in India Today.

Although Root is not looked up to as the go-to-batter in the T20 format, his recent exploits in Tests put him ahead of his contemporaries big time. With the home Ashes approaching in around a month, Root will want to be on the top of his game; and following interactions with masters of their game in Lara and Kumar, the ex-English captain is likely to benefit from it.

"You come here and try to develop parts of your white ball game, and to be around T20 cricket has been amazing, but to get the chance to speak about Test cricket with Lara and Kumar Sangakkara and other current players is invaluable," Root added.

Though just being around the legends of this game helped a lot of cricketers over time, and Root is no different. It’s about time before he will get his moment in this tournament with the bat in hand.