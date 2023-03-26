IPL 2023: I'm back, says Virat Kohli ahead of upcoming season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli, in a video shared by the RCB twitter handle, has said that he's back to playing the way he does a week before the season gets underway.

The batsman spoke at length about that time he stepped away from the game and rediscovered himself. Kohli also said that staying away from the game helped him to get back without pressure.

"It was just about rediscovering the love for the game. That could happen when I stepped away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was trying to find ways when I was exhausted. I needed to connect with myself as a human first, not judge myself constantly or keep myself under scrutiny all the time. Staying away from the game helped me. That helped me rediscover my excitement and love for the game. When I came back, everything was an opportunity; there was no pressure," said Kohli in the video.

"The results followed. I was able to play well in T20Is, ODIs, and recently in the Test series as well. I’m back to playing the way I do; there’s still a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens in the IPL if I get to the level I really want to play at. That would help the team," he added.

“I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IJvTf8W1jt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2023 ×

Kohli, who has been associated with the RCB since inception, ended his century drought in the Test matches, scoring his 28 Test hundred in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series. He also scored a fifty in the three-match ODI series as well and scored a century in T20Is last year, indicating that he's fully back in the form.

In IPL, Kohli is the highest run scorer with 6,624 runs to his name in 223 matches at an average of 36.20.

