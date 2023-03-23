IPL 2023: Here's a complete list of injured players who are ruled out of this season

As the most awaited cricket T20 tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 31, 2023, 10 teams divided into 10 groups will be competing against each other. This year, Gujarat Titans will compete with Chennai Super Kings first at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The official website states that the first game will begin at 03:30 pm IST. However, as franchises revealed auction prices for many players, they also expressed grief after some players were ruled out of the tournament due to their injuries. Here's the list of players out of the IPL 2023 and IPL auctions details. Take a look!

Jasprit Bumrah:

He's been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season as he is currently rehabilitating from his ongoing back problem.

Rishabh Pant:

The Delhi Capitals captain will miss the 2023 season due to his car accident, which happened last year on December 31, 2022.

Kyle Jamieson:

He is recovering from a back ailment.

Will Jacks:

The British all-around will also be missing the 2023 IPL season due to an injury.

Jhye Richardson:

Richardson is undergoing surgery for his hamstring problem.

Anrich Nortje:

The African cricket is reportedly recovering from an injury, which is not yet confirmed.

Prasidh Krishna:

Indian cricket will be absent for the full campaign.

Sarfaraz Khan:

Khan might miss the 2023 IPL season because of an injury.

IPL Auction:

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history after Punjab Kings hired him for was hired by Punjab Kings Rs 18.5 Crore ($2.05 million).

Ben Stokes joined Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.5 Crore ($2.24 million).

Mumbai Indian hired Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 Crore ($2.1 million).