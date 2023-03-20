IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans 'upset' over overseas star batter missing CSK clash due to national commitment

IPL 2022 winner with Gujarat Titans, South Africa’s David Miller will miss his side’s opening clash against Chennai Super Kings on March 31st due to national commitment. As South Africa is scheduled to face the Netherlands at home in a two-match ODI series that is also part of the World Cup Super League, Miller, alongside other Protean players contracted to represent their respective franchises in the IPL 2023, will also miss their team’s first match at least.

As March 31st and April 2nd will host the two ODIs versus the Netherlands, Miller will at least miss the big game against Chennai but could be available for Gujarat's next match against Delhi Capitals on April 4th.

Speaking about the same ahead of Proteas third ODI against the Windies in Potchefstroom, Miller revealed upon sharing the information with Gujarat Titans about his unavailability, the management appeared very upset.

However, Miller admitted that for him, it was also disappointing, but then to play for South Africa during that window means more, given what is at stake. Since South Africa is yet to punch their ticket for the 2023 World Cup, for them to qualify directly, they need to beat the Netherlands across both games.

"They were really upset. It's always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad, especially in an opening game against Chennai. I am a bit disappointed to be missing that, but to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honour. And we have got some work to do in those two games against the Netherlands, so I think having a strong team - the best squad we can pick - is definitely the way forward. I will be missing one game so, whether I'm somewhat disappointed or not, the process has taken place," Miller told reporters on Monday.