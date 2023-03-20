Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne offers to resign from post after Ireland Tests, board yet to respond

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has offered to resign from his post following the Ireland Tests, while the board is yet to accept his resignation. Karunaratne, 34, has led Sri Lanka in 26 Tests so far and with the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle looming, he wants someone else to take over the reins and build his team moving forward.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka-Ireland Test series do not fall under the latest WTC cycle that ended with the final Test between New Zealand and Lanka in Wellington on Monday.

Being in charge of the side from the past four years, Karunaratne said instead of him doing half the job and then handing over the captaincy to a new player somewhere mid-way into the next WTC cycle, he would do it before the start of it.

"I've talked with the selectors about stepping down as captain after the Ireland series. In the next WTC cycle, you've got to do two years. I think it's best if a new captain does that whole cycle than for me to do half and hand over. I've talked to the selectors about this, but I haven't got a response yet. My preference is to hand over to a new leader after the next series," Karunaratne said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The left-handed batter also made it to the ICC Test Team of the Year 2022 for his stunning performance at the top of the order – having scored 902 runs from seven matches at an average of 69.38.

Earlier, while he had scored a hundred against India in Bangalore in the Pink-ball Test, his best achievement as a captain came during his maiden Test series in South Africa in 2019, where he led his team to a 2-0 win – something that outside of Australia and England, none of the teams have managed to achieve.

Meanwhile, following a long hiatus, Karunaratne returned to playing Tests for Sri Lanka during the recently-concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand. While his team suffered beating in both games, he scored three fifties in four innings.