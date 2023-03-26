IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell reveals fitness status ahead of season kickoff, says ' I am not at my 100 percent'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to reignite their hunger to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they get ready for the premier competition with less than a week to go. Their star preposition Glenn Maxwell is all set for the tournament but has insisted he won’t be 100 percent but is ready to go. RCB who have been thrice runners-up in the competition will look to go all the way with the exploits of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and others.

“The legs are okay. It’s alright. It’s still going to be a couple of months before I am at my 100% but hopefully, it is good enough to get through this tournament and still do the job,” Maxwell spoke to the RCB website.

“In the last couple of years, that is everything that players have talked about, so finally to get back here after a couple of years, it’s very exciting and we are all pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans finally,” the Australian star added.

RCB will be one of the favourites to clinch the tournament despite not winning the premier title. Maxwell will be an important member of the squad with his experience in different franchise leagues around the world. In 2014 he was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the IPL while he was playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Maxwell won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians in his solitary season with the franchise in 2013 and will look to bring the winning mentality to the table. His compatriot and skipper Faf du Plessis has also won the IPL with CSK and was the second-leading run scorer with 633 runs in the 2021 edition.

RCB will start their IPL campaign on Sunday, April 2 when they will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

