IPL 2023: Frustration mounts for CSK as Ben Stokes suffers another injury setback, set to be out for one week

In what comes as a blow to the Chennai Super Kings, star all-rounder Ben Stokes has suffered another injury setback and will miss one more week of action in IPL 2023, CSK coach Stephen Fleming told media personals following CSK's seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

Chennai's most-expensive recruit-ever, Ben Stokes, has missed four straight matches after playing the first two games, and as things stand, he is likely to miss a few more too.

While not having him in the XI comes as a setback anyway, Fleming feels their priority now is to ensure Stokes is fit first, and then they will take care of the selection headache later.

“He (Stokes) had another little setback yesterday, so he will probably be a few days or a week away. This is a challenge, but the team is playing well," Fleming said during the post-match presser.

"The first thing is him being fit, and then if we have a headache around selection, the nature of the IPL is that things happen. Our priority is to get him fit. At the moment, he’s not quite ready, But as soon as he is, we’ll worry about the next part," he added.

Meanwhile, even in Stokes' absence, CSK has found results, having won four out of six games. With them running out of options due to injuries to a few players, especially the overseas ones, Chennai still managed to pull off the wins with limited resources.

Moeen Ali has come good with the ball, picking up six wickets in five matches, while the Sri Lankan bowling pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana has been among wickets too. On the other hand, Devon Conway is chasing the Orange cap, having scored 258 runs in six outings - fourth highest in IPL 2023.

Against SRH on Friday night, Conway scored an unbeaten 77, while Theekshana and Pathirana picked a wicket each.