IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Check match preview, schedule, squad, head-to-head stats, weather and pitch report

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: The Indian Premier League started with a thrilling match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. After 70 league matches, the final of the 16th edition of IPL is here. The teams that started the tournament are now in the finals. However, the IPL 2023 final was supposed to happen on Sunday, May 28, 2023. But rain spoiled the match, and it got shifted to reserve day. The new date for the IPL 2023 final is Monday, May 29, 2023. According to the rules, if rain washes out on the day of the match, the game is played the next day. But if the rain affects the reserve day, the table toppers win the title. In IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans hold the first position in the table with ten wins in 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings is in second place with 17 points.