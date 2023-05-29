IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Check match preview, schedule, squad, head-to-head stats, weather and pitch report
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: The Indian Premier League started with a thrilling match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. After 70 league matches, the final of the 16th edition of IPL is here. The teams that started the tournament are now in the finals.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: The Indian Premier League started with a thrilling match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. After 70 league matches, the final of the 16th edition of IPL is here. The teams that started the tournament are now in the finals. However, the IPL 2023 final was supposed to happen on Sunday, May 28, 2023. But rain spoiled the match, and it got shifted to reserve day. The new date for the IPL 2023 final is Monday, May 29, 2023. According to the rules, if rain washes out on the day of the match, the game is played the next day. But if the rain affects the reserve day, the table toppers win the title. In IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans hold the first position in the table with ten wins in 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings is in second place with 17 points.
Rain also spoiled the IPL closing ceremony scheduled before the match on Sunday. Although Nucleya performed before the rain started, King, Divine, and Jonita Gandhi did not sing. However, IPL has not confirmed their performances on reserve day.
Here's everything you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on reserve day.
IPL 2023 Final Match Details
Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 final
Weather prediction: Mostly clear with fewer chances of rain
Pitch report: High-scoring pitch
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Squad
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Table ranking & head-to-head stats
Gujarat Titans have a 3-1 advantage over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The two teams have squared off three times in IPL 2022 and once in IPL 2023. However, CSK has altered the stats after defeating GT in the IPL 2023 qualifier. However, if rain affects the match on the reserve day, Gujarat Titans will be declared the winner as they hold first place in the points table.
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|20
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0.809
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|17
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0.652