IPL 2023: Dhoni fever grips Chennai as fans go CRAZY for a glimpse of MSD - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just day out from 2023 season and fans are in full zeal with the league back to home-and-away format. The fans' enthusiasm was visible recently when they spotted Chennai Super Kings and India legend MS Dhoni warming up in the gym at Chepauk stadium.

In a video making rounds on social media, people can be seen gathered outside the gym at the stadium and shouting 'Dhoni Dhoni' as the former Indian skipper goes through some fitness drills. Have a look at the video here:

In another video, shared by Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) official twitter handle, fans can be heard cheering on the top of their lungs with Dhoni walking in to bat in a practise session at the stadium. Here's the video below:

Notably, Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the IPL history with four titles to his name. Under his leadership, CSK has managed to make it to playoffs every single season except the last one - where he took over the reins mid-season from Ravindra Jadeja.

There, however, been many reports that this could be Dhoni's last IPL after the 41-year-old player announced last year that he'll play in 2023 season and take a call on future depending on how the season goes. MSD had also said that he would like to play his last game in front of the home crowd at Chepauk before calling it quits.

Talking about his numbers, Dhoni has 4,978 runs in the IPL in 234 matches at an average of 39.20 and strike rate of 135.20. Known as one of the best finishers not only in the league but world, Dhoni has led CSK to many victories every since he was bought by the franchise in the inception year of 2008.

CSK start their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

