IPL 2023: DC's David Warner creates HISTORY, joins Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan in EXCLUSIVE list

Delhi Capitals skipper and opening batsman David Warner became only the third player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 6000 runs. Warner achieved the feat during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Apart from Warner, RCB's Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan are the only two players in the list. Warner, however, reached milestone fastest among three, having scored his 6000th runs in 165th inning only. Kohli and Dhawan, on the other hand, reached the same milestone in 188 and 199 innings, respectively.

DC's twitter handle also congratulated their skipper in style with a post. Have a look at the post here:

Coming to the chase part, Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult once again delivered a double-wicket maiden as he dismissed Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey off successive balls. Delhi are in dire situation in the IPL 2023, having lost both their matches so far and thus no points yet.

The game against Rajasthan Royals also started against DC with Royals openers making Warner pay for his decision to let them bat first. The decision from Warner proved to be wrong instantly as Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ripped apart DC's Khaleel Ahmed for five fours in the first over itself.

Jaiswal's opening partner Buttler too joined the party in the second over as he smashed Capitals' South African pacer Anrich Nortje for three fours in the over, taking Rajasthan to 32 in two overs with all runs coming in boundaries - eight to be precise. Both Jaiswal and Buttler scored a fifty each - 60 off 31 and 79 off 51, respectively.

Apart from the openers, Shimron Hetmyer played a nice cameo of 39 not out off 21 as Rajasthan finished 199/4 in their 20 overs. For DC, Mukesh Kumar took wickets while Rovman Powell and spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one each.

