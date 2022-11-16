IPL 2023: Complete list of players released and remaining purses of all ten franchises ahead of mini-auction

All ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced their final list of released and retained players ahead of the 2023 mini-auction on Tuesday (November 15). A number of big names were let go of by the ten franchises as they prepare to strengthen their squad with new additions at the mini-auction next month.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad were the top three teams to release the most number of players while Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) let go of only five players each. There were some surprise releases as both Sunrisers and Punjab Kings parted ways with their respective captains from last season.

Sunrisers released Kane Williamson, who was retained last year for a whopping Rs 14 crore while Punjab Kings let go of Mayank Agarwal, who had replaced KL Rahul as captain in IPL 2022. Two of the legends of IPL, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard were also released by their respective teams Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, bringing an end to a glorious association.

While Pollard announced his retirement from IPL stating that he will return as the team's batting coach next season, Bravo is yet to decide his future after being released. Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Alex Hales, and Pat Cummins among others were some of the high-profile players released by their respective teams.

Here is the complete list of all payers released by all ten IPL teams and their remaining purses:

Chennai Super Kings

Players released - Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Purse remaining - 20.45 crore (INR 204.5 million)

Mumbai Indians

Players released - Kieron Pollard, Aryan Juyal, Daniel Sams, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Purse remaining - 20.55 crore (INR 205.5 million)

Gujarat Titans

Players released - Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Purse remaining - Rs 19.25 crore (INR 192.5 million)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players released - Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

Purse remaining - Rs 8.75 crore (INR 87.5 million)

Delhi Capitals

Players released - Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat

Purse remaining - Rs 19.45 crore (Rs 194.5 million)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players released - Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Purse remaining - Rs 42.25 crore (INR 422.5 million)

Lucknow Super Giants

Players released - Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem

Purse remaining - Rs 23.35 crore (INR 233.5 million)

Punjab Kings

Players released - Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Purse remaining - Rs 32.2 crore (INR 322 million)

Rajasthan Royals

Players released - Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Purse remaining - Rs 13.2 crore (INR 132 million)