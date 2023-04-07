IPL 2023: Big Boost for Punjab Kings as Liam Livingstone set to join squad by April 10th

Owing to getting medical clearance from the ECB, injured England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to join his IPL franchise, Punjab Kings, as early as April 10th. Liam, who was supposed to join the Punjab squad ahead of IPL 2023, missed the two games played due to the flare-up of the ankle injury he sustained during the Hundred last year.

Besides, the hard-hitting batter suffered a knee injury during his maiden Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi four nearly months back and has missed competitive cricket since. As per the latest report in ESPNcricinfo, Liam said he is feeling better, and by the end of this week, he will fly to India and get going in the IPL. If he joins the PBKS squad by April 10th, he could come in contention for April 13th home game against Gujarat Titans.

“[I'm] getting there, finally," Livingstone said on LancsTV's coverage of Lancashire's opening County Championship fixture against Surrey. "It's been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week or the start of next week, I'll fly out to India and get going again,” Liam said.

Elaborating on how on his current status, Liam said he is much better and has settled down a bit after taking some injections last week. Liam added after taking those injections, he managed to move out a bit, did some running and played cricket too.

“Feeling much better. I had some injections midway through last week. It's settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That's probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now,” he added.

When asked by when he can expect to get the medical clearance from the board, the English international said, "Hopefully over the next couple of days, I'll get the clearance to head out there. I'm really looking forward to getting back out, getting back playing, and hopefully over the next 48 hours or so I'll finally get that.”

Meanwhile, Punjab purchased Livingstone for a whopping 11.5 crores (£1.15m approx.) at the 2022 mega auction and that paid dividends as he was among the star performers for the team – scoring 437 runs with a strike rate of 182.08 and picking up six wickets.