IPL 2023 Auction 8 days to go: New Players list, venue, date, time & livestream; all you need to know

IPL 2023 Auction 8 days to go: Only 8 days are left for IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also catch live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse: CSK / RR / PBKS / DC / MI / KKR / RCB / SRH / GT / LSG

What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue

IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23

When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date

IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23, Kochi, India

What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time

IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

IPL 2023 Auction 8 Days to go: Salary cap and Remaining Purse

In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of Rs. 95 crores. 5 crores more than the previous auction, to be exact. However, all ten franchises have used a portion of their salary cap because they have retained some players. Prior to the IPL auction in 2023, each team's available salary cap is shown below.

Team Total money spent Salary cap available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs. 74.55 Cr Rs. 20.45 Cr Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs. 75.55 Cr Rs. 19.45 Cr Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs. 75.75 Cr Rs. 19.25 Cr Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs. 87.95 Cr Rs. 7.05 Cr Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rs. 71.65 Cr Rs. 23.35 Cr Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs. 74.45 Cr Rs. 20.55 Cr Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs. 62.80 Cr Rs. 32.20 Cr Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rs. 86.25 Cr Rs. 8.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals (RR) Rs. 81.80 Cr Rs. 13.20 Cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs. 52.75 Cr Rs. 42.25 Cr

IPL 2023 Auction 8 Days to go: Available slots of all the teams

IPL teams have released 85 players, which means they now have abundant vacancies in their squads. Each team needs to have 25 players, but even after retaining players, all 10 teams have some spots left for newcomers.

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots