IPL 2023 Auction 8 days to go: New Players list, venue, date, time & livestream; all you need to know
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 8 days to go: Preparations for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament on the planet have begun with pomp and glory. The official process starts with the IPL mini auction slated to be held in India’s Kochi on December 23
IPL 2023 Auction 8 days to go: Only 8 days are left for IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also catch live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue
IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23
When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date
IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23, Kochi, India
What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time
IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?
IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|
Franchise
|
No of Players
|
No of Overseas Players
|
Total money spent (Rs.)
|
Salary cap available (Rs.)
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots
|
CSK
|
18
|
6
|
74.55
|
20.45
|
7
|
2
|
DC
|
20
|
6
|
75.55
|
19.45
|
5
|
2
|
GT
|
18
|
5
|
75.75
|
19.25
|
7
|
3
|
KKR
|
14
|
5
|
87.95
|
7.05
|
11
|
3
|
LSG
|
15
|
4
|
71.65
|
23.35
|
10
|
4
|
MI
|
16
|
5
|
74.45
|
20.55
|
9
|
3
|
PBKS
|
16
|
5
|
62.8
|
32.2
|
9
|
3
|
RCB
|
18
|
6
|
86.25
|
8.75
|
7
|
2
|
RR
|
16
|
4
|
81.8
|
13.2
|
9
|
4
|
SRH
|
12
|
4
|
52.75
|
42.25
|
13
|
4
|
Total
|
163
|
50
|
743.5
|
206.5
|
87
|
30