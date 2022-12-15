IPL 2023 Auction 7 days to go: 10 team captains, retained players, remaining purse, date, time & venue details
IPL Auction 2023 7 days to go: Preparations for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament on the planet have begun as the auction process is on the horizon. The IPL mini auction is slated to be held in India’s Kochi on December 23 where a total of 991 players will go under the hammer
IPL 2023 Auction 7 days to go: Only 7 days are left for IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also catch live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
IPL 2023 Auction 7 days to go Check Full Details
Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live stream: JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports
IPL 2023 Auction 10 Teams Captains and Full Squads
CSK Captain - MS Dhoni
RR Captain - Sanju Samson
DC Captain - Rishabh Pant
GT Captain - Hardik Pandya
KKR Captain - Shreyas Iyer
LSG Captain - KL Rahul
MI Captain - Rohit Sharma
PBKS Captain - Shikhar Dhawan
RCB Captain - Faf du Plessis
SRH Captain - TBC
Chennai Super Kings Squad
Retained Players: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande
Rajasthan Royals Squad
RR Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals Squad
DC Retained Players: Aman Khan (T), Anrich Nortje*, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, David Warner*, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi*, Mitchell Marsh*, Mustafizur Rahman*, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell*, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull
Gujarat Titans Squad
GT Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
KKR Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants Squad
Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians Squad
MI Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis*, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T)*, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer*, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David*, Tristan Stubbs*
Punjab Kings Squad
PBKS Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone*, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Nathan Ellis*, Bhanuka Rajapakse*
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad
RCB Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
SRH Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar
What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue
IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23
When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date
IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India
What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time
IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?
IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.
IPL 2023 Auction 7 Days to go: Salary cap and Remaining Purse
|
Team
|
Total money spent
|
Salary cap available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
Rs. 74.55 Cr
|
Rs. 20.45 Cr
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Rs. 75.55 Cr
|
Rs. 19.45 Cr
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
Rs. 75.75 Cr
|
Rs. 19.25 Cr
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
Rs. 87.95 Cr
|
Rs. 7.05 Cr
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
Rs. 71.65 Cr
|
Rs. 23.35 Cr
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Rs. 74.45 Cr
|
Rs. 20.55 Cr
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
Rs. 62.80 Cr
|
Rs. 32.20 Cr
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
Rs. 86.25 Cr
|
Rs. 8.75 Cr
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
Rs. 81.80 Cr
|
Rs. 13.20 Cr
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
Rs. 52.75 Cr
|
Rs. 42.25 Cr
IPL 2023 Auction 7 Days to go: Available slots of all the teams
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse