IPL 2023: Another day, another milestone! MS Dhoni joins MI legend in elite list during CSK-PBKS tie

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to defend a 201-run target versus Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 41, in Chennai, of the IPL 2023 edition on Sunday (April 30). Opting to bat first, CSK rode on Devon Conway's 92, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 37, Shivam Dube's 28, and Dhoni's 4-ball 13* to post 200/4. In reply, Punjab chased down the total with contributions from the top six and Sikandar Raza's unbeaten cameo (7-ball 13*).

CSK paid the price for not bowling well in the powerplays and while they bounced back in the middle overs, their pacers -- especially Tushar Deshpande -- went for plenty in the death overs as they couldn't defend 201. This became the first time that a visiting side prevailed on top in a 200-plus chase at the Chepauk in the IPL. While the end result didn't favour Dhoni's troops, the Yellow Army captain achieved a massive feat during his 4-ball 13*.

Courtesy of his cameo, filled with two sixes, Dhoni completed 1,000 runs in just the 20th over of a T20 inning. Thus, he became only the second player to achieve the historic feat after Mumbai Indians' (MI) Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans' (GT) David Miller is a distant third in the list of batters with most runs in the 20th over of a T20 inning.

Dhoni also holds the record for most runs in the 20th over of an IPL innings. The 41-year-old has 709 runs in the 20th over whereas MI's former all-rounder Pollard comes next, with 405 runs.