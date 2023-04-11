IPL 2023: Amit Mishra caught using saliva on ball in RCB vs LSG contest; dismisses Virat Kohli 2 balls later

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Amit Mishra could be caught in a controversy after he was seen using saliva on the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The controversy happened in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) contest on Monday, April 10 after the latter beat the hosts by one wicket on the final ball of the match.

What was the controversy?

In the 11th over of the RCB innings, Mishra took over the initiative as LSG struggled for wickets as the hosts were 96/0. While Virat and Faf du Plessis looked nailed on for a 100-run stand, the former India skipper was dismissed by Mishra on 61 runs. However, in a video that has surfaced on the internet, Mishra was seen making use of the saliva on the ball in the same over.

According to the latest rules, with effect from October 1, 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to permanently ban the use of saliva to polish the ball. The prohibition has been in place in international cricket for over two years as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19. While announcing several changes to its Playing Conditions, the ICC considered it "appropriate for the ban to be made permanent.”

So if Amit Mishra is found to have made use of saliva to gain an unfair advantage, the IPL disciplinary committee could take action against him. However, at this point, there is no complaint to the match referee and the officials and Mishra could escape punishment.

Other offenses in the contest

In the same contest, RCB were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate while LSG pacer Avesh Khan was reprimanded for breaching the league's code of conduct in the match between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Powerful half-centuries by Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's quickfire 30 guided LSG to a one-wicket win in the last ball thriller against RCB in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. "The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," said a statement from the league.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," added the statement.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE