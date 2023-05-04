IPL 2023: Aiden Markram pulls off a SCREAMER to send Nitish Rana packing

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Aiden Markram pulled off a screamer on Thursday, May 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to set the Indian Premier League (IPL) stage on fire. Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Markram caught opposition number Nitish Rana on his own bowling as both teams look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cracker of a catch from captain @AidzMarkram! 🙌 🙌



The @SunRisers skipper has grabbed a stunner on his own bowling 👏 👏#KKR lose their captain Nitish Rana!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xYKXAE6fNI#TATAIPL | #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/oRwPBpe4nn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2023 × Markram pulls off Screamer In the 12th over, Markram was up against Nitish Rana who looked in good form, as he along with Rinku Singh steadied the ship for the visitors having been 35/3 at one point. Having stitched a partnership of 61 runs, SRH were finding it tough to break the partnership. Up stepped skipper Markram as he tried his spin option to get the better of the opposition camp.

On the second ball of the 12th over, Rana lofted the ball high up in the air against the turn and the ball ended up in the mid-off position. Interestingly, with no mid-off in position, Markram ran behind from his bowling position and clutched the ball to pull off a blinder to dismiss Rana for 42. What happened in KKR innings? In the second over, Marco Jansen took two wickets, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck and KKR's key batter Venkatesh Iyer at 7 off 4 balls. KKR was reduced to 16/2 in two overs.

Kolkata lost their third wicket in the 5th over when Kartik Tyagi got the scalp of Jason Roy (20) after he got a top edge and Mayank Agarwal took a simple catch on a third man. KKR was 35/3 in 4.4 overs.

After the end of the powerplay, Kolkata were at 49/3.

Kolkata reached to 150 runs mark in 17.2 overs but lost the wicket in the next ball. Natarajan got the wicket of Shardul Thakur at 8 off 6 balls. KKR sunk to 151/7 in 17.3 overs.

In the last over, Kolkata lost two consecutive scalps as Natarajan dismissed Rinku Singh at 46 off 35 balls and Harshit Rana was run out for a duck. KKR posted 171/9 in 20 overs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE