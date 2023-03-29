IPL 2023: 2 days to go- Check winners from last 15 seasons, captains, man of the match & player of the series

It is no secret that the Indian Premier League 2023 is only two days away. The 16th edition of IPL, commencing on March 31, is a bonus for cricket fans in India and the world as the WPL 2023 concluded on March 26, 2023, with Mumbai Indians winning the first-ever edition. Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008 under Shane Warne. IPL began as an ambitious project 16 years ago. Since then, many 16 talented teams have lifted the IPL trophy. Many IPL teams, like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have held the champion's title more than once.

Here's everything you need to know about the previous winners of the Indian Premier League from the last 15 seasons. We have also mentioned the list of captains, players of the series and man of the match for you.

IPL List of Previous Winners

After the Rajasthan Royals won the IPL in the opening season in 2008, Deccan Chargers won the season in 2009 under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist. Later, Chennai Super Kings won two seasons back to back in 2010 and 2011. Moreover, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times. Recently, Mumbai Indians-Women won the first-ever edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Here's the entire list of IPL winners from the previous 15 seasons.

Year IPL Winner Team 2008 Rajasthan Royals 2009 Deccan Chargers 2010 Chennai Super Kings 2011 Chennai Super Kings 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 2013 Mumbai Indians 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders 2015 Mumbai Indians 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 Mumbai Indians 2018 Chennai Super Kings 2019 Mumbai Indians 2020 Mumbai Indians 2021 Chennai Super Kings 2022 Gujarat Titans

IPL List of Previous Winners: Captains, Man of the Match & Players of the Series

Rajasthan Royals won the first-ever IPL in 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne. Shane Watson won the 'Player of the Series,' and Yusuf Pathan won the 'Man of the Match' in IPL 2008. In the most recent season of IPL in 2022, Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy. Hardik Pandya led the team to victory. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler won the 'Player of the Series' and Hardik Pandya won the 'Man of the Match.'