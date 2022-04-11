IPL 2022: Will Hardik Pandya make any changes? Gujarat Titans predicted XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans have been enjoying a brilliant run of form as they have won all three of their matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 till now and Hardik Pandya & Co will be looking to maintain that record as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

It has been a brilliant performance from the bowling unit of Gujarat Titans as they have found a brilliant rhythm and with Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami all in good form, it can be bad news for any opposition.

Also read | 'Tremendous switch' - Former England skipper picks India youngster as best transfer of IPL 2022

In batting, the top order remains shaky with Shubman Gill being the only steady performer but cameos by Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia have been instrumental in maintaining their unbeaten run.

Matthew Wade will be partnership Shubman Gill once again but with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the squad, Gujarat Titans may look to try out a new overseas wicketkeeping option.

Sai Sudharsan is expected to retain his place with Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar providing solidity to the middle order. Rahul Tewatia was the hero of the match against Punjab Kings with his two sixes in the final two balls of the game and he will be their main all-rounder option.

Also read | IPL 2022: Questions over Umran Malik? Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

In the bowling department, youngster Darshan Nalkande may get another match and he will partnering the dangerous duo of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson. Rashid Khan found his form in the last game and he will be the main spin option for the side.

Gujarat Titans predicted XI: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande