IPL 2022: Return of Andrich Nortje? Delhi Capitals predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run as they take on in-form Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. DC won their last match against Punjab Kings quite comfortably and moved up to the fifth spot in the points table with six points.

It was a disciplined show from the side which was hit by COVID-19 cases ahead of the encounter but four bowlers ended up with two wickets each to bundle out PBKS for 115. Kuldeep Yadav was once again quite impressive while Axar Patel ended up dismissing the dangerous Liam Livingstone.

Chasing a below-par total, David Warner scored 60 off just 30 balls and he was supported well by Prithvi Shaw as DC marched on to an easy win with nine wickets in hand and almost 9 overs to spare.

With the team still struggling with covid cases as Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert ruled out, there seems to be very little changes that Rishabh Pant can opt for ahead of the clash against RR.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are expected to open the innings with Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant providing able support to the top order. The all-rounder quartet of Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur create quite an enviable middle order for the Delhi Capitals.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav will be the main spinner with Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman expected to be the fast-bowling options with Andrich Nortje missing out.

Delhi Capitals predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed