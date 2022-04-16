IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri picks 'certain' playoff contender, says there will be new champion this season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been shaping up properly in the last couple of weeks with contenders for the play-off spots becoming clearer by the day. However, former India coach Ravi Shastri has a clear favourite when it comes to booking their spot in the Last 4 of the competition.

"I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this IPL, and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs. They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game," he said during his appearance at the Cricket Live show in Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are leading the points table at the moment with RCB in the sixth position. The Faf du Plessis-led side has won three out of their five games and although a number of other teams also have six points, RCB have a slightly low net run rate of 0.006 in the tournament.

Shastri went on to praise the trio of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Du Plessis to point out that with the three performing well, it should not be a problem for RCB to qualify for the next stage.

"Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. He's capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB's perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them," Shastri added.