KL Rahul slams stunning century against Mumbai Indians, becomes 3rd Indian to achieve elusive feat

New Delhi, India Published: Apr 16, 2022, 05:09 PM(IST)

KL Rahul | Photo: IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

This was KL Rahul’s third IPL century with both of the previous ones coming for Punjab Kings in 2019 and 2020.

KL Rahul came the second cricketer to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he achieved the feat during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

The LSG skipper looked in fine touch as he was able to bring up his century in just 56 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes. This was Rahul’s third IPL century with both of the previous ones coming for Punjab Kings in 2019 and 2020.

Rahul became the third batsman after Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson to score more than two tons in the IPL.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler scored the first hundred of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the competition.

More to follow…

