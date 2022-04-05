IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will continue to miss the services of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their third game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (April 05). Maxwell has already completed his quarantine and has joined the rest of the squad in Mumbai but will be available for selection only from April 09.

Maxwell's absence might hurt RCB's chances against Rajasthan Royals, who have a good spin attack consisting of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who are two of the best spinners in the league at present. Maxwell could have been destructive against the spinners and could have also come in handy with the ball against the left-handers in the RR batting line-up.

RCB have so far managed one win and one loss in their first two matches this season. The Faf du Plessis-led side failed to defend a big total against Punjab Kings to lose their opening game of the season before beating Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in a thriller to get off the mark.

Rajasthan Royals have appeared a confident unit so far this season with back-to-back wins in their first two matches. The Sanju Samson-led side thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of the season before securing another comfortable win against Mumbai Indians to remain unbeaten in the competition.

RR batters have been in great form with skipper Sanju Samson leading from the front. Opener Jos Buttler went all guns blazing in their last game against MI as he slammed the first century of the season while their bowlers have also been impressive so far.

Here is all you need to know about RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have so far met 24 times in the Indian Premier League. RCB have a slight edge over RR when it comes to head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Rajasthan's 10.

Stats

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult has an impressive record against RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in the IPL. Boult has dismissed Du Plessis thrice inside 43 balls in the IPL while conceding only 43 runs.

Trivia

In their last two matches, Rajasthan Royals have hit an impressive 58 boundaries. The Sanju Samson-led side has hit a total of 25 sixes so far this season which is the best by any team so far this season.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam