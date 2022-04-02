IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) losing streak in the opening game of their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign continued this season as the Rohit Sharma-led side lost their first game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets. MI will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their second game on Saturday (April 2nd).

Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Ishan Kishan's stunning knock of 48-ball 81 to post a strong total of 177 runs on the board. MI bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav, who took DC over the line with 10 balls to spare. While Jasprit Bumrah conceded 43 runs in just 3.2 overs, Daniel Sams was taken for 57 runs in his spell of four overs.

Rajasthan Royals got off to a winning start this season as they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs in their first game of the season. RR displayed an emphatic all-round performance against SRH as they posted a massive total of 210 runs, batting first and went on to defend it comfortably.

Also Read: MI vs RR, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match

While Mumbai Indians will hope their bowling attack can revive their form against the Royals on Saturday, Sanju Samson & Co. will be hopeful of continuing their terrific show with the bat after blowing away Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game.

Here is all you need to know about the MI vs RR clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head

Mumbai Indians have an advantage over Rajasthan Royals when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have won 13 out of 25 matches against Rajasthan Royals while RR have won 11.

Stats

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has the most runs against Rajasthan Royals in the current MI squad. Rohit has 526 runs in 24 matches. Sanju Samson is the batter with the most runs against MI from the current RR squad with 491 runs to his name.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar provides update on Indian Premier League return

Trivia

Mumbai Indians have been unbeaten in their last three matches against Rajasthan Royals and will be hopeful of keeping that record intact on Saturday.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal