IPL 2022: Josh Hazlewood, Siddharth Kaul to get a look-in? Predicting RCB's playing XI for CSK face-off

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the four-time winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 22 of the IPL 2022 edition on Tuesday evening (April 12), at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

So far, the Bengaluru franchise have been at its very best despite a loss in their opening game. Since then, they have been on a three-match winning streak. Needless to say, they will be desperate to extend their unbeaten run and top the points table with a win over the hapless and struggling CSK unit. Though the Ravindra Jadeja-led Yellow Army are off to an indifferent start -- their worst-ever in an IPL season -- the RCB camp will surely not take them lightly.

Predicting RCB's line-up for CSK face-off

Faf will continue to open the innings with youngster Anuj Rawat, whose stocks are rising slowly and steadily. The duo will be followed by Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik. While Maxwell has played only a solitary game this season, the remaining three have made some sparkling contributions for the Men in Maroon.

Wanindu Hasaranga will come lower down the order whereas there might be some changes in the pace department. Md Siraj will definitely hold onto his place (unless an injury occurs) and might be joined by Siddharth Kaul and Josh Hazlewood. Kaul is likely to replace Harshal Patel -- who lost his sister a few days back and left the bubble -- whereas the Aussie speedster is now available. However, it might be a tough call to drop David Willey, who has also done fairly well in all spheres. Meanwhile, Akash Deep will complete the XI.

RCB Predicted XI vs CSK: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey/Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Siddharth Kaul