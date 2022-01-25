IPL 2022: 'He wanted me to....'- Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya hails MS Dhoni for grooming him

The forthcoming IPL 2022 edition will see two more teams join the existing eight franchises, in the form of Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise. While KL Rahul has been named the Lucknow skipper, local boy Hardik Pandya is set to debut as captain for the Ahmedabad line-up in IPL 2022.

Ahead of the new season, all eyes are on the upcoming mega auction, set to be held in mid-February in Bengaluru. For now, Lucknow have roped in the likes of Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi whereas Ahmedabad comprise Hardik, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

Prior to the auction, Hardik revealed that he is set to return to his all-round abilities for the forthcoming IPL season and also hailed his former Indian captain MS Dhoni for grooming him.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Hardik responded on being asked if he wants to be seen as an all-rounder. To this, he said "Yes, that’s my plan. I want to play as an allrounder. My preparation, hard work is all about playing as an allrounder. If something goes bad then I don’t know. I am feeling good, strong and eventually, time will tell."

Hardik, who made his international debut under Dhoni in early 2016, talked about the legendary skipper's role in grooming him as a leader. In this regard, he opined, "I have learned a lot from everyone, especially Mahi Bhai. When I went there [Indian team], I was a raw material. The way he groomed me -- he gave me a lot of freedom. He wanted me to make my own mistakes and learn. I used to think why he is not saying a lot of things but later on, I realised that he wanted me to learn on my own so that I can survive more and harden."

Hardik will be eager to make a mark as an all-rounder in the forthcoming IPL season. He hasn't bowled much in the international circuit since his back surgery in early 2020 and, hence, has lost his Test spot. He would be eager to make a resounding contribution in all departments and also take Ahmedabad to the playoffs in their maiden season.