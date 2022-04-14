IPL 2022: Former India opener has his say on Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians' playoff chances

It has been a horrible start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The two franchises, who have won a combined nine IPL titles, are sitting at the bottom of the points table at the moment with MI not registering a single win till now.

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra said on Thursday that both teams are suffering due to weak bowling attacks and he believes that the heavyweight sides will not reach the playoffs.

"Both CSK and MI have ordinary bowling attacks. Although they have come back from a similar situation, if you keep on playing the same team hoping something suddenly will change then that's not possible. MI will need to change their XI while CSK bowling needs to click. But I don't see them going through," Chopra said on his YouTube channel while speaking about their playoff chances.

Chennai Super Kings were on a four-match losing run but they were able to register their win of the tournament as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring encounter. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were the stars with the bat as CSK were post a mammoth total.

However, with an inexperienced pace bowling attack and the absence of Deepak Chahar – who was picked for INR 140 million in the auction – have seen them struggle to defend in most matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have not found a single top performer with the ball and although Jasprit Bumrah has shown shades of form, no one else has partnered him well.