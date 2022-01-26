IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik names Indian youngster among 3 star players who could captain a franchise

The IPL 2022 edition is still two months away. The BCCI is planning to host the 15th edition in India, from late March. Before the upcoming season begins, all eyes are on the mega auction. It is set to be held in Bengaluru in mid-February. Before the auction proceedings, seven out of the ten teams don't have to worry about choosing a captain as they have either retained their respective skippers or named new captains.

However, the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) need to choose a captain as well in the forthcoming mega auction. While Virat Kohli resigned as the RCB captain post IPL 2021, KL Rahul left PBKS and will captain the Lucknow Super Giants in the forthcoming edition. Despite taking KKR to the IPL 14 finale, Eoin Morgan wasn't retained by the two-time winners and, hence, the Kolkata-based franchise will have to look for a captain in the auction proceedings.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik -- who has also registered himself in the mega auction -- named three players who can take up captaincy roles. He named Shreyas Iyer as one of the options and further said, "If you go by recent history, obviously David Warner. He has captained a franchise, he's available. If you go by the current international standards, Pat Cummins. He is put his name in so he obviously has an opportunity to be a captain if he goes to a franchise that believes he could be a captain."

“If you throw an outside name, obviously Ishan Kishan has led the U-19s. He has led Jharkhand. So, they seem as options,” he added.

It will be interesting to see who all are named the captains for the three franchises who are in need of a skipper at the moment. The likes of Shreyas, Ishan, Warner, Cummins will surely be expensive buys and can also serve as captains. Some other options are Morgan, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, etc.