'Pun(e) intended': How CSK, Rajasthan Royals reacted to Lucknow Super Giants' name announcement

The Lucknow-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced its name on Monday (January 24), ending weeks of speculation. The RPSG Group-owned franchise will be called the Lucknow Super Giants. The team will be led by India's vice-captain KL Rahul, who has been roped in by the franchise for a whopping sum of Rs 17 crore (INR 170 million) making him the joint-highest earner in an IPL season.

Lucknow franchise is owned by the RPSG Group, which had bought the now-defunct IPL team Rising Pune Supergiant. The Pune-based franchise had taken part in the IPL for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 along with Gujarat Lions. RPSG Group owner Sanjeev Goenka while revealing the name of the Lucknow team, said it was picked after a vote from fans.

However, fans on Twitter were quick to come up with hilarious reactions to the franchise owners making a bare minimum effort in terms of naming their new franchise which is heavily inspired by the name of their erstwhile Pune team. IPL teams also joined the bandwagon and reacted to Pune's name reveal with cheeky tweets.

Rajasthan Royals came up with a hilarious response to the name reveal as they tweeted "Pun(e) intended," while reacting to Team Lucknow's tweet. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also welcomed the new franchise to the IPL and wrote - "Super' Name Machi!"

The Rising Pune Super Giants have roped in Rahul, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi as the three picks from players draft ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction next month. The new franchise will be focused on building a strong squad to challenge for the title in their debut season.

Ahmedabad IPL team, which is the other team all set to debut in the competition this year, has roped in star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Indian batter Shubman Gill are their other two picks ahead of the auction.