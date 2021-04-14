IPL 2021- SRH's Kane Williamson feels winning every match is 'tough thing to do in this competition'

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson feels that winning every game in the cash-rich Indian Premier League is a "tough" task.

IN PICS| From Dhoni to Kohli: Highest-paid players with mind-boggling salaries in IPL 2021

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a poor start as the team were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, the Orange Army will play their next four matches at Chepauk so that will help them adapt to the environment and perform better.

"Obviously you want to win every game but it is a tough thing to do in this competition. So I think for us it is important to take some positives from our last match. We have our first five games on this surface, same ground. So we will try and build on it," said Williamson in a video posted on SRH's Twitter on Wednesday.

Despite being down to 10/2 while chasing a target of 187, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow revived the innings, however, the team was 10-run short from a win.

Team's head coach Trevor Bayliss feels batting was one of the positives the side can take from the match and said bowlers have prepared well for the clash against RCB on Wednesday

"This happens every time in a game, you cannot play a perfect game every time. Our batting was good in the first match, to get too close after being two down for ten. Bowlers have been working in the nets and our spirit is really good," said Bayliss.

(Inputs from ANI)