IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB, Live Streaming: When and where to watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. While SRH suffered a defeat in their IPL 2021 opener, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians to commence their campaign. RCB are likely to bolster their batting order by involving opener Devdutt Padikkal, who was rested in the opener due to precautionary measure. Both SRH and RCB have balanced side on paper and it would be interesting to see how they use the slow and dry conditions in Chennai on Wednesday. However, there are chances of rain during the SRH and RCB match on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Not the end of world: Andre Russell reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's apology tweet after MI defeat

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 14.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between SSunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.