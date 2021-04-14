IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB, Live Streaming: When and where to watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 14, 2021, 04.53 PM(IST)

SRH vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2020 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 6 wickets Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. While SRH suffered a defeat in their IPL 2021 opener, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians to commence their campaign. RCB are likely to bolster their batting order by involving opener Devdutt Padikkal, who was rested in the opener due to precautionary measure. Both SRH and RCB have balanced side on paper and it would be interesting to see how they use the slow and dry conditions in Chennai on Wednesday. However, there are chances of rain during the SRH and RCB match on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Not the end of world: Andre Russell reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's apology tweet after MI defeat

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match: 

Where is the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 14.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between SSunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 14, 2021 | 3rd T20I Toss: Pakistan, Elected To: Field
Pakistan in South Africa, 4 T20I Series, 2021
SA
0/0
(0.0 ov)
 VS
PAK
Full Scorecard →
Apr 13, 2021 | Match 5
Indian Premier League, 2021
KKR
(20.0 ov) 142/7
VS
MI
152 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
Full Scorecard →
Apr 12, 2021 | Match 4
Indian Premier League, 2021
RR
(20.0 ov) 217/7
VS
PBKS
221/6 (20.0 ov)
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App