IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar describes what has made the difference for the team this season

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 30, 2021, 12:11 PM(IST)

Sanjay Bangar (Photo - RCBTweets) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar featured how commitments and contributions from different batsmen have had an effect on the team this season when contrasted with the last IPL. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar featured how commitments and contributions from different batsmen have had an effect on the team this season when contrasted with the last IPL. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore right now sit at the third spot in the calls attention to table with five successes of the initial six games. They will be in action today as they take on the Punjab Kings. 

Ahead of the game, Sanjay Bangar explained what has had an effect this season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

"Unlike last season, where RCB was dependent a lot on Virat and AB firing all the time with the bat. Maybe Finch wasn't contributing enough, some other guys who were part of the team were unable to do that. But this season has been pretty good, We have contributions from various batsmen," said Sanjay  Bangar.

"It was Padikkal, or Virat or Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers or in the last game, you saw contribution from Rajat Patidar... how composed he was. From that perspective, it augurs really well for the team. There are multiple players who on their day can win the match on their own." – he added. 

Punjab Kings are coming in this game on the rear of a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They will before long have to fire getting focused on the off chance that they need to save themselves in dispute for a season finisher spot. In the interim, RCB ought to be the top pick to seal one of the season finisher spots, given their splendid beginning to the season.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 30, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Bad Light
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
469/6
(155.5 ov)
 VS
BAN
Full Scorecard →
Apr 30, 2021 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2021
ZIM
176
(59.1 ov)
 VS
PAK
205/3
(74.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 29, 2021 | Match 25
Indian Premier League, 2021
DC
(16.3 ov) 156/3
VS
KKR
154/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Apr 29, 2021 | Match 24
Indian Premier League, 2021
MI
(18.3 ov) 172/3
VS
RR
171/4 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App