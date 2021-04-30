IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar describes what has made the difference for the team this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar featured how commitments and contributions from different batsmen have had an effect on the team this season when contrasted with the last IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore right now sit at the third spot in the calls attention to table with five successes of the initial six games. They will be in action today as they take on the Punjab Kings.

Ahead of the game, Sanjay Bangar explained what has had an effect this season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

"Unlike last season, where RCB was dependent a lot on Virat and AB firing all the time with the bat. Maybe Finch wasn't contributing enough, some other guys who were part of the team were unable to do that. But this season has been pretty good, We have contributions from various batsmen," said Sanjay Bangar.

"It was Padikkal, or Virat or Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers or in the last game, you saw contribution from Rajat Patidar... how composed he was. From that perspective, it augurs really well for the team. There are multiple players who on their day can win the match on their own." – he added.

Punjab Kings are coming in this game on the rear of a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They will before long have to fire getting focused on the off chance that they need to save themselves in dispute for a season finisher spot. In the interim, RCB ought to be the top pick to seal one of the season finisher spots, given their splendid beginning to the season.