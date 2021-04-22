IPL 2021, RCB vs RR, Preview: 'Unbeaten' Royal Challengers take on 'deflated' Rajasthan Royals

Off to the most ideal beginning with three successive wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore will expect to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a dynamite start to their mission by winning each of the three matches in Chennai with the team currently set to play at the batting-friendly Wankhede pitch in Mumbai, Virat Kohli, and co. ought to lick their lips at the possibility of stretching out their best at any point to start an IPL season. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have won just one of their three games.

Four out of the seven games played here this season so far have been won by the teams batting second. It's regular on the ground where dew becomes an integral factor and chasing is most preferred. It will be a high-scorer like most games at the Wankhede.

Head to Head:

In the last five outings between these two sides, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are equally poised, winning two times each and one match finishing in a no outcome. RCB dominated both the matches against RR last season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli has good beginnings in several games yet the RCB captain will tingle to play big innings considering the batting-friendly Wankhede pitch. The emerging player of the last season - Devdutt Padikkal, who intrigued everybody last season, has additionally looked corroded and is yet to perform to his maximum capacity. After two disappointments Rajat Patidar will, as well, hope to play reform.

In the interim, RCB's over-reliance on Kohli and ABD appears to have diminished this season, as Glenn Maxwell has their most elevated run-scorer up until now. Glenn Maxwell has effectively amassed 176 runs IPL 2021, remembering putting for a Man of the Match execution against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Their bowling assault looks exceptionally powerful as well, with Daniel Sams liable to reinforce the group significantly more. Harshal Patel has excelled in the death overs and has played an instrumental part.

Probable XI - Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar/Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Dan Cristian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have attempted to proceed as a durable batting unit. While Samson drove the team to within a touching distance of triumph with his electrifying century against Punjab Kings, it was the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris that pulled off success against the Delhi Capitals.

Liam Livingstone, the England all-rounder, has flown back home referring to bubble exhaustion. With Ben Stokes out due to injury and Jofra Archer still inaccessible, Rajasthan Royals are left with only five overseas players to pick from.

Their bowling intrigued in sprays, with youthful pacer Chetan Sakariya proceeding with his promising beginning to his IPL profession. Notwithstanding, Rajasthan Royals should deal with their passing bowling, particularly against a perilous RCB batting setup.

Probable XI - Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore resembles to be the most threatening outfit in IPL 2021 and Wankhede is a customized scene for them. Expect Virat Kohli's side to proceed with their winning run.