IPL 2021: RCB vs MI - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to bring an end to their winless drought in the ongoing UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both RCB and MI have lost their first two games in UAE and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways in Sunday's clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a shock 9-wicket defeat at the hand of KKR before losing against CSK in their last game. They are currently placed third on the points table with ten points from 9 matches and defeat tonight would see them drop to the fourth spot.

In their previous clash against CSK, skipper Kohli and opener Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat, however, the middle-order's failure to contribute let them down in the clash. RCB will hope for a better show from the likes of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell against MI.

Mumbai Indians too have tasted defeats against Chennai Super Kings and KKR so far in the UAE leg and will be battling for their maiden win of the UAE leg. All-rounder Hardik Pandya might make his comeback from injury and will boost MI's chances against RCB. Here is all you need to know about the clash -

Head to head:

Unsurprisingly, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand over RCB when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. Mumbai Indians have 17 wins in a total of 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL.



Stats:

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli thrice in the last five meetings between MI and RCB. For RCB, AB de Villiers will be the key against MI as the South African strikes at close to 250 in the death overs against MI since 2015.



Trivia:

Royal Challengers are currently on a seven-match winless streak in the UAE and have batted first on each of the seven occasions.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

