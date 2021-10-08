IPL 2021: RCB vs DC - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be locking horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in their final league game of the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 08). RCB bottled the chance to finish in the top two with a close 4-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

RCB are now unlikely to topple CSK from the second spot as they will have to win by a very huge margin to go above CSK on the points table. RCB are currently placed third on the table with 16 points from 13 matches and are likely to remain third even if they win against table-toppers DC due to their poor net run rate of -0.159.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the clash against RCB on the back of a 3-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. DC have had a magnificent campaign so far and are one step away from reaching their second successive final this year. Pant & Co. will be looking to finish the league stages on a high with a win against RCB on Friday. Here is all you need to know about the DC vs RCB clash -

Head to head:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed an edge over Delhi Capitals when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides in the IPL. DC and RCB have played 25 matches against each other with RCB managing 15 wins compared to DC's 10.

Stats:

Glenn Maxwell has a terrific record against Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin with 91 runs against him in just 41 balls. Ashwin has managed to dismiss Maxwell only once in the IPL so far. It remains to be seen how the duo will fare against each other in Dubai tonight.

Trivia:

Delhi Capitals fell short by just a run when the two teams last met in the IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Asked to chase 172, DC got off to a poor start but unbeaten half-centuries from skipper Pant (58) and Shimron Hetmyer (53) kept them in the run-chase. However, the duo failed to take the team over the line in the end.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Lukman Meriwala

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande