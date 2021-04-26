IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: 'Jadeja 1 Bangalore 0', quips Gautam Bhimani as experts drool over all-round performance

Batting, Bowling, Fielding - it was Ravindra Jadeja all the way against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match. What a 37 run last-over record-breaking pasting that was from Ravindra Jadeja!

Harshal Patel had his 3/14 figure destroyed to read 3/51 as CSK set up 191/4 after being 111/3 in the 14th over. As if that wasn’t enough he came up with a brilliant bowling performance racking up 3/13 and added a brilliant run out for good measure. RCB started off well with 44 runs in the first 3 overs when Kolhi got out. At 6.2 overs they were 65/3 and then it was a one-way procession to the dressing room.

As Gautam Bhimani put it while anchoring the post-match analysis on Cricbuzz live it was: "Jadeja 1 Bangalore 0 today. It was the Jadeja Show all the way!"

Harsha Bhogle waxed eloquent about Jadeja,“I think Jadeja is at his peak as a cricketer, at the peak of his game.

“There is Chandrayan, there is Mangalyaan and there is Jadejayaan. How many times in a cricketer’s life do you get days like this where whatever he touches turns to gold, turns to a Jadeja. He is more valuable and higher-priced than gold or bitcoin today. He gets 62 off 28, gets 3 wickets and one run out. I will be surprised if his performance is bettered in this tournament.”

“I think he has given us one of the 2 balls of the tournament so far, the best final over of the tournament so far and he has been a standout fielder. I really don’t think one player can do more than that.”

Simon Doull drooled as well over Jadeja’s superlative all-round performance, “It was an unbelievable performance. a partnership of 47 runs with Dhoni who got 2. He is just a special special cricketer.”

Talking about the next game Harsha said “RCB were 65/3 at the end of powerplay and scored only 46 runs off the next 13.”

“One bad day and RCB may go to third place if DC wins today. That’s the nature of these games.”