IPL 2021: Harshal Patel concedes 37 runs in an over to Ravindra Jadeja, equals an unwanted record

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 25, 2021, 05:41 PM(IST)

Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) (Photo: IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Jadeja smoked five sixes and a boundary, against Harshal Patel in what was the final over of the first innings in the CSK vs RCB game. In doing so, Harshal Patel now has the worst over in IPL history as he equaled Prasanth Parameswaran for the unwanted record. In IPL 2011, Chris Gayle had hammered 37 runs off Parameswaran during a match between RCB and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday smashed five sixes and a boundary off Harshal Patel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a 37-run over, not only did Jadeja help CSK post a mammoth score of 191/4 in 20 overs but also equaled the record of most runs scored by a batsman in an over in IPL history.

Jadeja smoked five sixes and a boundary, against Harshal Patel in what was the final over of the first innings in the CSK vs RCB game. In doing so, Harshal Patel now has the worst over in IPL history as he equaled Prasanth Parameswaran for the unwanted record. In IPL 2011, Chris Gayle had hammered 37 runs off Parameswaran during a match between RCB and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs in an over against Harshal Patel, Twitterati go crazy

Most runs scored by a batsman off a bowler in an over in IPL:

37 - Gayle off Parameswaran, 2011

37 - Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel, 2021*

32 - Raina off Awana, Mumbai, 2014

Courtesy of the massive final over, Jadeja ended up with 28-ball 62 not-out laced with four boundaries and five sixes – five of them coming in the final over. 

However, RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was confident that his team would chase the 193-run total.

"We thought it was a 170 wicket, Jaddu played so well in the last over. It's not a bad track, we can chase this if we bat well. I was bowling pretty well. If you go at economy of 7-8 here, it's fine. The spinners will have a role. It's not a typical Mumbai wicket, it's dry. If you play the spinners well you can chase this. I am 100% confident we will win," Chahal said in the mid-match presentation to host broadcasters.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 25, 2021 | Match 19 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2021
CSK
191/4
(20.0 ov)
 VS
RCB
44/0
(3.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 25, 2021 | 3rd T20I Match Ended
Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2021
ZIM
141/7
(20.0 ov)
 VS
PAK
165/3
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 21, 2021 | 1st Test
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
(179.0 ov) 648/8 dec
VS
BAN
541/7 dec (173.0 ov)
100/2 (33.0 ov)
Sri Lanka drew with Bangladesh
Full Scorecard →
Apr 24, 2021 | Final
Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2021
NEP
(20.0 ov) 238/3
VS
NED
96 (17.2 ov)
Nepal beat Netherlands by 142 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App