IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran shared an image including his low scores, says he will be back stronger

Nicholas Pooran responded to IPL 2021 being postponed inconclusively mid-route through, letting it out was important to suspend the competition. The volatile West Indies batsman additionally shared an image including his low scores during the league, as he pledged to bob back soon.

Nicholas Pooran took to Twitter to share a directive for his fans, while likewise sharing a picture he will use as inspiration in the coming months.

Nicholas Pooran let it be known was sad to leave the league unexpectedly, however, surrendered it was important to defer IPL 2021 considering India's COVID-19 circumstance. Tending to his poor form, Nicholas Pooran had a directive for his fans as he vowed to return stronger than at any other time.

The Punjab Kings batsman shared an image that recorded his low scores during IPL 2021. Sharing the image, Nicholas Pooran said that he will recollect the image and use it to propel himself later on.

The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL!



In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/NS0SyliX5i — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) May 6, 2021 ×

The 25-year-old had a strong season for the Punjab Kings a year ago and was required to kick on in IPL 2021. In any case, Nicholas Pooran had a terrible IPL 2021, overseeing only 28 runs in seven games.

He disreputable scored in only two games this season, enlisting a record-equalling four ducks in IPL 2021. The batsman likewise made an undesirable record, turning into the first player to enlist a golden, silver, and bronze duck in one season.

Nicholas Pooran's poor form saw him dropped for Dawid Malan in Punjab Kings' last round of IPL 2021. Despite the fact that it is indistinct when the rest of IPL 2021 will happen, Nicholas Pooran will trust he can get once again into form and help Punjab Kings' offered for a season finisher place if the competition resumes later on.

