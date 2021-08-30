IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK enjoy some time off as they bond over dinner ahead of UAE leg - watch

IPL 2021's second and final leg is set to commence from September 19. The first-half was held in India amid Covid-19 concerns and had to be postponed indefinitely in the wake of the second wave of the novel coronavirus in early May. With the final leg set to begin soon in mid-September, many franchises have reached the UAE and started their preparations.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are usually the first ones to kickoff their training. This time around, the Yellow Army reached UAE early this month, on August 13. Post mandatory quarantine, the Dhoni-led franchise have been training hard in order to regain the momentum they had at the time the cash-rich league came to a sudden halt early this year.

Amid the regular training and gym sessions, the Yellow Army had a get-together, also comprising their families, and bonded over dinner in the UAE. The official Instagram handle of CSK shared the video -

In the video, Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with other teammates Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, K Gowtham, etc. can be seen spending time with their family members.

The players are living in bio-bubbles in order to keep the Covid-19 threat at bay. Hence, such refreshing moments can certainly charge them up and keep them fresh throughout the second and final leg of the IPL 2021 edition.

Points Table

Talking about the points table, the CSK franchise occupy the second spot with five wins from seven encounters. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) are top-ranked whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.

CSK, who kick off the second leg facing MI on September 19 in Dubai, will look to start well and go the distance this time around after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2020.