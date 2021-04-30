IPL 2021: Missing out on IPL a 'blessing in disguise', says Marnus Labuschagne

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has conceded that being ignored at the IPL closeout ended up being a "blessing in disguise" in the light of the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The 26-year-old, who discovered no purchasers at the IPL barters in February, communicated worry for his countrymen including in the continuous worthwhile class in India.

"Obviously, feel for them. But I haven't spoken to too many guys that are feeling unsafe. It's more about getting back into Australia and what does that look like. I just hope that they stay safe and get back to Australia safely whenever they do. Missing on IPL certainly looks like it was a blessing in disguise. I would love to have played in the IPL, it's a great tournament. But there are always two sides to the coin," Marnus Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.

"Secondly, you look at the conditions in India now and it's not looking great," Marnus Labuschagne, who has linked up with county cricket club Glamorgan, added.

India is reeling under the second influx of the pandemic with cases ascending by more than 3 lakh consistently, an emergency compounded by a deficiency of some medications and oxygen supplies.

The Australian government has suspended all immediate traveler departures from India until May 15 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in India.

The IPL league matches will end on May 23, trailed by the qualifiers on May 25, 28, and eliminator on May 26, and the last on May 30 - all booked to be held in Ahmedabad.

