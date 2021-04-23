IPL 2021- KL and Gayle end Punjab Kings' losing streak after thumping win over Mumbai

Punjab Kings ended their losing streak after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IN PICS: IPL 2021- Punjab Kings ease past Mumbai Indians to end losing streak

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. Winning the toss was crucial because Mumbai was off to a bad start. Opener Quinton De Kock was out for just three runs. Ishan Kishan soon followed the Proteas after being dismissed cheaply. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 75-run partnership to revive Mumbai innings.

Rohit Sharma scored a vital half-century. His 63 runs off 52 balls powered Mumbai Indians to 131 runs at the end of the innings with a loss of six wickets.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a good start to Punjab Kings. The duo set up a 53-run opening stand for Punjab Kings.

Despite Mayank Agarwal's wicket, Punjab Kings continued on their path to victory after a 79-run stand between Gayle and KL landed the fatal blow to Mumbai Indians as Punjab Kings beat them by 9 wickets.

With this win the Punjab Kings jump to the fifth spot, Mumbai Indians remain on the fourth spot despite the second consecutive loss.