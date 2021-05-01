IPL 2021: 'It was a captain's knock' - Graeme Swann lauds KL Rahul

Graeme Swann commended the endeavours of Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who scored a splendid 91* of 57 balls to escort his team to a great triumph over an in-structure Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The former England cricketer said he was rooting for KL Rahul to get to three figures against RCB.

KL Rahul is yet to be dismissed by RCB in their last three gatherings, scoring 132*, 61*, and 91* against his former team. The right-hander was indeed the distinction producer with the bat as he faced the hardship during the middle stage to direct PBKS to a cutthroat score of 179, which ended up being a lot for RCB.

Talking on Star Sports, the former player Graeme Swann said KL Rahul played a ‘captain’s knock.’

"It was a captain's knock. Because he had to weather the storm when those four wickets fell between overs 11 and 15. That was a nightmare for PBKS because they had started so well.

"When those wickets fell, he had to consolidate in the middle and that cost him his century in the end. But he picked up the pace in the end. He is one of the guys who you root for. I am not a PBKS fan, I was rooting for him to get that century in the end. But he didn't get there. But he was brilliant." – he added.

KL Rahul discusses his noteworthy run of the structure against RCB

KL Rahul said it was significant for him to lead from the front. The wicketkeeper-batsman featured that his side ordinarily face RCB in vital periods of the competition, and that is the reason he is resolved to do well against them.

"There is nothing in particular against RCB, but all matches against them have been must-win games for us because of when they come in the tournament. It was important for me to lead from the front and that's what I try to do every game. When I have the opportunity to put pressure on bowlers and set targets, I try to do it to the best of my ability. It came off well today." KL Rahul said.

