IPL 2021- 'I finally will have Alastair Cook stop telling me': Jos Buttler on smashing maiden T20 ton

English batsman Jos Buttler smashed his maiden T20 century against Sunrisers Hyderabad to power his team Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth total of 220 runs. His century helped Samson and Co. bounce back to winning ways as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs.

IPL commentators, during the innings break, asked the English wicketkeeper how did it take him so long to get to his maiden T20 century as the power-hitter is considered as one of the best in the white-ball format. To which he replied that he spent the majority of his career batting in the middle order.

He even went on to tell the commentators that his maiden ton in T20 format will finally stop Alastair Cook from teasing him regarding having a century in the shortest format. “I finally will have Alastair Cook stop telling me that he has got one T20 hundred more than me,” Buttler said jokingly.

