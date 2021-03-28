IPL 2021- 'Honoured': Ajay Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals have appointed former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team’s Assistant Coach for the upcoming season, the team's press release read on Sunday.

The 39-year-old has recently managed Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Former India player has been a coach for Punjab too. Ratra was part of the Indian's Women's Cricket Team during camps and worked as a Fielding & Wicketkeeping Coach.

This will be his first-ever stint in the Indian Premier League.

On his appointment, Ratra said, “I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

“We would like to welcome Ajay Ratra to the Delhi Capitals family," said CEO Vinod Bisht, on the latest development. “His experience, as player and coach will be invaluable, as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board, and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season."

Ajay Ratra has featured in six Tests and 12 ODIs for Team India. He made history in 2002 when he became the youngest wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred, and the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a century overseas. He was just 20 years old.

Delhi Capitals will be coached by Ricky Ponting. Ajay Ratra will join Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre and James Hopes in the coaching staff.