IPL 2021 - 'Honour to welcome you aboard': Mumbai Indians receive special inflight welcome - WATCH

Defending champions Mumbai Indians received a special inflight announcement as they headed to Abu Dhabi for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2021.

The franchise took to Twitter and shared a video of the announcement on Sunday. The Indian domestic members and talent scouts of the Mumbai Indians landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Post quarantine, the team will begin their pre-season training.

“It is an honour to welcome you aboard on this flight 9065 charter service from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Considering the rains coming in today morning, we managed a quick started departure. Just like how Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock do it for the team," said the pilot on Friday.

He further said, “As per the flight details, we are flying airbus 321 aircraft cruising at 3000ft above sea level. Flight will be maintaining a ground speed of about 900km/h that gives us about 45 minutes before we land at our destination. That’s just the time Kieron Pollard needs to score another century."

“Forecast conditions at the destination, we are expecting a sunny morning with the temperature of 32 degrees. Pretty much calmness just like Jasprit Bumrah kept during the super over of 2017 playoff against KKR.

“We shall try landing in Abu Dhabi as early as possible depending on air traffic congestion. However, I can say it won’t be as quick as Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan’s half-century record.

“On behalf of the entire Indigo family, we wish you all the very best for the season. It’s an absolute honour to have you on board this morning. Thank You!" concluded the pilot on landing.

The five-time Champions will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai and are currently fourth on points table.