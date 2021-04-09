IPL 2021- From Chris Lynn to Neesham: Three overseas player who could replace De Kock against RCB

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 09, 2021, 05.43 PM(IST)

Quinton de Kock Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Chris Lynn is known for his six-hitting skills and is most likely to make it into the playing XI. Lynn was benched for the entire IPL 2020 season and will be raring to go to cement his place in the playing XI. 

South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock will be missing out on the season opener for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he will be in mandatory 7-day isolation before joining the squad. 

In the absence of De Kock, skipper Rohit will have to play with a new opener. Ishan Kishan, however, could open with Sharma and fill the role of the wicketkeeper, here are three overseas players who could come in for the Proteas. 

Chris Lynn

The Aussie opener is known for his six-hitting skills and is most likely to make it into the playing XI. Lynn was benched for the entire IPL 2020 season and will be raring to go to cement his place in the playing XI. 

James Neesham

The all-rounder could find a place in the playing XI as he can contribute with both - bat and ball. And could provide support to Kieron Pollard. 

Nathan Coulter-Nile

the pacer spearhead could find himself in the playing XI as an extra pacer along with Bumrah and Boult. However, it is difficult to say that the Aussie could find a place as the Chepauk is likely to assist spinners.

