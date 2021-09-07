IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik confident of KKR qualification for play-offs

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that the team will qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2021 after winning six out of their remaining seven matches.

In the first phase of the IPL 2021, KKR could manage just wins from seven matches and currently, they are placed at the seventh spot with four points.

As quoted by the KKR website, Karthik said, "We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches."

The second phase of IPL 2021 starts on September 19 and the league phase ends on October 8. Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15. The Eoin Morgan-led side will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

Karthik also reflected on the 2020 edition when KKR lose out on a last-four berth owing to a not-so-healthy Net Run Rate. Reflecting on the same, Karthik said, "Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me."

Karthik insisted that the team would focus on the positives and continue to play aggressive cricket. "KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we've a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," he said.