IPL 2021: Deadline for player retention and trading window revealed!

The Indian Premier League’s governing council has kept the deadline for the retained players on January 21 while the trading window for the franchise is set to close on February 4.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development after the members of IPL GC and Patel had virtual meeting earlier this week as they planned about the IPL 2021 at length.

"We will have the players' retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4," Patel, the former India Test batsman told PTI while informing that the date of the auction is yet to be finalised.

According to the PTI report, it is expected that the mini auction for IPL 2021 will be held in the second or third week of February. Patel also confirmed that there will be “no increase of purse” for the 2021 auction.

The report says that Chennai Super Kings, which has the lowest purse among all the eight teams (INR 15 lakh), is set to release big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla in a bid to increase their purse value.

Whereas Mumbai Indians are expected to retain most of its players to continue with a set team. They may release a few players to increase their purse value from INR 1.95 crore.Rajasthan Royals have the maximum purse 14.75 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (9 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crore).

The report further say that the governing council will wait for a month before locking whether IPL 2021 will be held in India or outside.

"The BCCI will wait for a month to see how the COVID-19 situation is in India before finalising the schedule. Everyone wants it to be held in India but we still need to wait for some more time before taking a call," a BCCI source said.